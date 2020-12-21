Congressman Carbajal worked to craft framework of stimulus bill

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Rep. Salud Carbajal voted to pass the COVID-19 relief package on Monday.

Carbajal is a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus that he credits with crafting a bill that is on the way to President Trump's desk for signing.

The Santa Barbara Democrat said he is glad lawmakers could rise above the gridlock to help people hurt by the pandemic.

He believes the money that will go out to workers will stimulate the economy.

Congressman Carbajal also said he will be getting the final dose of the Coronavirus vaccine in a few weeks.