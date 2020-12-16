Southwest Airlines coming to Santa Barbara Airport

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara Airport will have a new airline providing flights in 2021.

On Wednesday morning, Santa Barbara Airport announced Southwest Airlines coming to the airport starting the second quarter of 2021.

Santa Barbara City Mayor calls this a "game changer for our entire region".

“This news couldn’t come at a better time,” said Murillo. “We see the light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic, and Southwest will come to Santa Barbara just as we all are eager to travel again.”

Southwest is one of the nation's largest airlines, it provides connecting service to more than 101 destinations in the U.S.

Even though the pandemic has taken a hit to traveling, the arrival of Southwest to the area is expected to help revive the economy.

"The arrival of Southwest Airlines will bring new customers for Santa Barbara’s hotels, restaurants, wineries and attractions. Their famously low fares and expansive network will make us an even stronger competitor for leisure travelers, meetings and destination weddings," predicts Visit Santa Barbara’s CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes.

The Airport says the arrival of the airline is a result of many years of efforts by members of the Santa Barbara community, the City, the hospitality industry, local businesses and the education sector.

The entrance of Southwest Airlines to new markets is known for creating a “Southwest effect” by increasing both competition and demand for air service.

A recent forecast by the University of California, Santa Barbara estimated that new service by Southwest may generate as many as 1,200 new jobs and more than $300 million in annual economic benefit.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled on behalf of our local businesses and higher education. The economic benefit is enormous, and it will give us the boost we need as business recovers in 2021.”said South Coast Chamber of Commerce CEO Kristen Miller.

Southwest will announce number of daily flights and the destinations that will be served in the coming weeks.