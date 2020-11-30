Skip to Content
Fatal Car Crash on the 101

SANTA BARBARA, Cali- Around 11:42 p.m. Sunday night, CHP responded to a fatal car crash on the 101.

A dark gray sedan went into a bush near the 101 Southbound Hot Springs off ramp.

The CHP reported major damage to the vehicle after the vehicle rolled onto it's roof.

The offramp will be shutdown and northbound and southbound will be closed.

It is unknown at this time how many people were killed in the crash.

We will update this story as more information become available to us.

