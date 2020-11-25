Santa Barbara Rescue Mission hosts Thanksgiving feast with safety measures

Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission chose not to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Feast.

This year the mission did now allow volunteers to help.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling said, " We're not using volunteers today. We are just kinda doing this in-house with staff, and trying to keep everybody spaced, and we're serving food and we're all masked up, trying to make the holiday special, but having to work within constraints of safety."

People lined up outside to wait for seating.

About four people were allowed at each large round table.

The mission served about 300 meals to men and women.

After Turkey they were asked whether they wanted pumpkin pie with or without whipped cream.

An annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive made the feast possible.