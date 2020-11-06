Lompoc cancels 2020 Children’s Christmas Season Parade

Santa Barbara - South County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc has canceled the 2020 Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade in an announcement on Friday afternoon.

The City's Recreation Division canceled the annual event due to COVID-19 restrictions following Santa Barbara County Public Health mandates.

The annual parade brought out hundreds of people to the holiday lights and celebration.

Even though the parade is canceled, the Recreation Division programming has resumed in a limited capacity.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center, classes and passport services have reopened with safety protocols in place.

