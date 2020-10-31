Santa Barbara - South County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Organizers of Santa Barbara Trump Rally gathered dozens of Republican supporters along State Street Saturday afternoon.

A political convoy of trucks and cars with signs, banners and flags showed support for President Donald Trump while drivers honked horns and passengers waved out windows.

People decorated their vehicles and organizers promised a 'peaceful yet spirited' roll down State Street.

"There's a lot of left leaning to this town. I think it's very important that we do show some support," said Ted Nicholas, a participant. "And we got a lot of honking and beeping and waving back while we're on our route."

Organizers of Saturday's Trump Rally called it a 'patriotic spirit of unity.'