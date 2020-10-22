Skip to Content
Car crash possibly ignites fire on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A car crash may have started a small brush fire along Highway 154 near Painted Cave road Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident website, the crash happened around 5:06 a.m., a white dually Ford 350 truck slid on the road and was partially blocking the westbound lane.

CHP says another car hit the truck, and a small fire may have started from that collision. 

It was not immediately clear if the fire was out by the time officials got there, but drivers were advised to be cautious when driving through the area.

