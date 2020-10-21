League of Women Voters takes part in “Fresh Food and Facts” event

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

People picking up bags of produce and diapers had a chance to ask questions about voting, too.

It was all part of an event entitled "Fresh Food & Facts: Make Your Vote Count."

The League of Women Voters teamed up with the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County, and the Housing Authority City of Santa Barbara.

They gave out masks that said vote in big letters on the front.

They also set up an information table on the sidewalk outside the housing authority office on Laguna St. in Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon.

The next Fresh Food Pantry event will be held after election day on Nov. 18.