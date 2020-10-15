Santa Barbara County urging voters to use official ballot drop boxes

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Elections is urging county residents to submit their ballots into the official county election ballot drop boxes.

This comes after recent reports of groups promoting unofficial ballot drop boxes that are not affiliated with Santa Barbara County Elections.

These unofficial ballot drop boxes are promoted as "official" or "secure" but they are prohibited by state law.

The County urges voters to return their ballots to only use the official county drop boxes that are clearly recognizable, designed to meet state standards for security and bear the official Santa Barbara County Elections logo.

Official ballot drop boxes (credit: Santa Barbara County Elections).

County Elections installed 30 secure ballot drop boxes throughout the county to assist voters in the safe and secure return of their voted ballot directly to the Elections office.

Each of the official 35 polling place locations will be open starting on October 31 to Election Day.

There will be a ballot reception station located outside the polling place entrance to provide another safe option for voters to return their ballot.

To see an image of each of the 30 official Santa Barbara County Elections drop boxes by clicking here.

If anyone has seen unofficial ballot drop off boxes, they are urged to call 800-722-8683.