Holiday guidelines put gatherings in the spotlight

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Public health officers are grappling with holiday guidelines.

California health officials recommend Californians to limit backyard and park gatherings to no more than three households for two hours or less.

Local health officers want people to play it safe.

Communities in the red tier of re-openings are still advising against gatherings, but that could change if the numbers continue to go down in the coming weeks.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said, "At this time our COVID cases are slightly downtrending and we want to reach the next tier for more reopening of our businesses. Not to mention our schools will be opening and we do not want to jeopardize this great success we have had as a community. For that reason we have to be strict with gatherings we have to abide by our strict guidance for no gatherings for the time being."

This year's Thanksgiving, Christmas and other holidays will look different to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Weather makes outdoor get-togethers an option in the state.

Doctors have said people at risk for COVID-19 should not attend gatherings outside their households.

Technology is likely to play a role in celebrations by bringing families together virtually.

We will hear what local health leaders have to say tonight on NewsChannel 3 at 11 p.m. and Fox11 News at 10 p.m .