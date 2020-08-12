Santa Barbara woman launches free ‘Tutor the Future’ service

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Maggie Miller knows the daily classroom challenges and educational obstacles of teaching and learning. And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast-forward to next week’s start to the 2020 Fall school season. That’s when the majority of students and teachers (and parents) in local school districts resume remote learning curriculums that began back in Spring.

Santa Barbara native and UCLA student, Maggie Miller (Tutor the Future)

Stress caused by distance learning is enough to make some yearn for the in-class annoyance of nails on a chalkboard.

Miller, a Santa Barbara native and graduating senior at UCLA, started a tutoring group in the wake of the global coronavirus crisis called Tutor the Future. Her goal is to help families navigate the obstacles.

“Tutor the Future aims to connect college students who are volunteering to offer free virtual tutoring sessions to students K through 12 in the Santa Barbara area and beyond, in order to help with the educational barriers that have arisen with the spread of the coronavirus,” Miller said in a video post.

Miller attended Peabody Charter School, La Cumbre Jr. High and Dos Pueblos High School. She said she personally understands the significant challenges that online learning poses and is determined to do all she can to support students in their educational journeys.

“Though we aim to help any and all students, this program is designed to cater to students in a more challenging socio-economic situation that may need more support during this time.”

The group’s goal is to minimize the learning gap between students during the pandemic.

For any questions, email tutorthefuture1@gmail.com.

For more information about Tutor the Future, watch this short informational video below.