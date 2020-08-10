Grace Fisher painting sells for highest bid during Old Spanish Days first online auction

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

The first Old Spanish Days auction exceeded the expectations of organizers including El Presidente Erik Davis and Fiesta photographer Fritz Olenberger.

A bidding war helped Grace Fisher fetch the highest price for her oil painting of the 2020 Spirit of Fiesta dancing.

It sold for $2,151.

"Thank you so much to whomever bought my painting. I am really grateful to be a part of this year's auction. It really made me feel like I was part of Fiesta, " said Fisher.

Time-lapse video shows Fisher painting the work of art with a paintbrush between her lips.

Fisher has not let a polio-like illness interfere with her pursuit of art and music.

She was inspired by a photo Olenberger took of Alena Velasco fo Lompoc twirling in a red dress.

Before the pandemic the auction was held at special events.

The online auction raised $10,000 for the nonprofit that puts on Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.

They had to reimagine it all this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They may make the online auction an annual event.