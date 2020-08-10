Grace Fisher painting sells for highest bid during Old Spanish Days first online auction
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.
The first Old Spanish Days auction exceeded the expectations of organizers including El Presidente Erik Davis and Fiesta photographer Fritz Olenberger.
A bidding war helped Grace Fisher fetch the highest price for her oil painting of the 2020 Spirit of Fiesta dancing.
It sold for $2,151.
"Thank you so much to whomever bought my painting. I am really grateful to be a part of this year's auction. It really made me feel like I was part of Fiesta, " said Fisher.
Time-lapse video shows Fisher painting the work of art with a paintbrush between her lips.
Fisher has not let a polio-like illness interfere with her pursuit of art and music.
She was inspired by a photo Olenberger took of Alena Velasco fo Lompoc twirling in a red dress.
Before the pandemic the auction was held at special events.
The online auction raised $10,000 for the nonprofit that puts on Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara.
They had to reimagine it all this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They may make the online auction an annual event.
