Carpinteria Police Chief reports decrease in crime, collisions and calls for service

CARPINTERIA, Calif.

Carpinteria City Council members are welcoming the latest law enforcement power point presentation.

Police Chief Ugo Peter "Butch" Arnoldi reported a 27 percent decrease in what his department calls Part 1 violent crimes such as homicide, burglary and assault in 2019.

He said the singe homicide that followed a physical fight after a night of drinking was the only homicide within city limits in a decade.

The only violent crime to increase was robbery by a single offense.

At a time when protests in other cities are calling for the defunding of police, Arnoldi credits the community outreach by his officers.

The city contracts with the Sheriff's department, so officers wear deputy-style uniforms.

