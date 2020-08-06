Skip to Content
Santa Barbara- S County
Santa Barbara police asking public for help finding missing teen

Emily Johnston
Santa Barbara Police Department
15-year-old Emily Johnston was last seen on July 24

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teen who has been missing since late July.

15-year-old Emily Justine Johnston was last seen on July 24 in downtown Santa Barbara.

Police Johnston is considered to be at-risk.

Johnston is 5-foot-4 and about 130 pounds. She has red or auburn hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact police at at 805-882-8900. You can also contact Santa Barbra Police Detective Herrick directly at 805-897-2341

