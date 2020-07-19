Westmont professor shares Neowise Comet viewing tips

Santa Barbara- S County

MONTECITO, Calif.

Westmont College physics professor Ken Kihlstrom is known for taking students to see the campus telescope, but that isn't needed to see the Neowise Comet.

The comet is high enough in the sky to see with your eyes or binoculars.

Kihlstrom took photos away from Santa Barbara city lights over the weekend.

He said it's visible after sunset below the Big Dipper.

Forecaster Shawn Quien said it should be something people can enjoy all month.

It won't be back around for another 6,000 years.