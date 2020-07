Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara police officer was struck by a vehicle while on his police motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Alamar Avenue and Foothill Road.

Scott Hennessee/KEYT

The officer was injured and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Santa Barbara police said the officer was alert and talking.

Traffic was being diverted in the area while units were on scene.