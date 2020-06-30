Tie vote means Santa Barbara City beaches will stay open over 4th of July holiday weekend

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

After a hearing 5 public comments in favor of closing beaches over the holiday weekend, and 4 public comments opposed to the idea, the Santa Barbara City Council took a vote.

With only six council members taking part in the zoom meeting, it turned out to be a tie.

District 6 Council member Meagan Harmon was out sick, but not due to the Coronavirus.

Mayor Cathy Murillo, and council members Eric Friedman and Mike Jordon voted to keep the beaches open.

"Our City Council decided to keep the beaches open for Fourth of July weekend, the county public health officer is keeping the county's beaches open and we will be under that order," said Mayor Murillo.

Friedman said he would only support closure if Santa Barbara County's Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg ordered it. He said there would be too many unintended consequences, such as parking in neighborhoods, too many people going to State Street, and other neighboring county and city beaches.

Jordan didn't think it was enforceable.

Council members in favor of closure said they were are worried that people who live in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, where beaches will be closed over the Fourth of July, will flock to Santa Barbara.

Murillo said there will be people keeping an eye on the beaches like they have done since the start of the pandemic.

"We will have firefighters and lifeguards and Harbor patrol and other community service officers reminding people on the beach to keep social distanced and to wear masks."

She said city workers will also remind people not to gather in large groups.