Governor grants clemency for Solvang man convicted of manslaughter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom has granted clemency to a Solvang man who shot and killed a man in a road-rage incident in 2005.

Newsom granted 13 pardons and 21 commutations on Friday. Among those to receive a commutation is 60-year-old Louis Calvin.

Calvin has served 15 years on manslaughter charges after he was convicted of shooting and killing Wayne Shaw, 49, of Buellton on March 16, 2005.

Calvin shot Shaw during an apparent road-rage incident. Calvin used a handgun that was concealed in the center console of his van. Calvin shot at Shaw at close range from inside his van, fatally injuring him. The events leading up to the shooting tell a story of Shaw angrily approaching Calvin's vehicle in a Buellton parking lot after a traffic incident.

Despite claiming self-defense, Calvin was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On October 20, 2006, Calvin was sentenced to seven years to life for discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle at a person with a 25-year firearm enhancement. Calvin served 15 years of his 32-year sentence.

While in prison, Calvin expressed sincere remorse and has had exemplary behavior, according to the governor's office. While incarcerated he earned a vocation and is currently enrolled in college.

The governor cited Calvin's good behavior, his advanced age and the likelihood for him to successfully reintegrate into society as reasons for his commutation.

Mr. Calvin committed a serious crime that took the life of Mr. Shaw. Since then, Mr. Cavin has dedicated himself to his rehabilitation. I have carefully considered and weighed the evidence of Mr. Calvin's positive conduct in prison, his advanced age, and his good prospects for successful community reentry. I have concluded that Mr. Calvin merits an earlier opportunity to make his case to the Board of Parole Hearings so it can determine whether he is suitable for parole. Gov. Gavin Newsom

Calvin is eligible for immediate parole consideration and release if parole is granted.