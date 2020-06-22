3 new coronavirus deaths related to outbreak at Santa Maria nursing facility

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19 this past weekend.

All three deaths are related to the outbreak happening at the Country Oaks Care Center in Santa Maria.

Public health says all three of these individuals were over 70 years old and had underlying health conditions.

As of Sunday, Public Health says there are 2,421 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County with 989 of the cases being from the Lompoc Federal Prison.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer gave the following statement:

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones and communities surrounding these individuals. As we continue to address areas of concern, we encourage the community to practice frequent and thorough hand washing, wear facial coverings, and avoid unnecessary trips outside the home.” Dr. Henning Ansorg, The Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer

