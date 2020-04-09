Bucket Brigade launches “Most Mask Maker Challenge”

Santa Barbara- S County

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Bucket Brigade has launched a challenge to get people to make masks for critical service workers including nurses, food service workers and emergency personnel.

They will bring you the materials, you sew the masks at home, then they pick the masks up for delivery to those in need.

"Whoever makes the most masks using the CDC recommended designs will win the first-ever most mask maker competition in Santa Barbara history," Abe Powell, Bucket Brigade President said.

There are prizes available for anyone who makes 30 or more masks.

The more masks you make, the more prizes you could win.

The grand prize for the "most mask maker of the month" includes a $300 Trader Joe's Gift Certificate, a trophy, organic produce from Roots Organic Farm and a skateboard from Powell Peralta.

More information is on SBBucketBrigade.org