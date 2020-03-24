Cottage Health now accepting homemade masks

Santa Barbara- S County

Cottage Health is now accepting homemade masks to help protect patients and its frontline medical staff working with COVID-19 disease.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For days many of us have seen posts on social media showing how to make homemade masks either for ourselves, the general public or, to help protect our frontline medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours into a medical supply drive-through drop-off Tuesday at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, staff at Cottage Health announced that it is now taking homemade masks.

We're told, a number of people in the community, including sewing teaches, have made offers to do this for the local hospital.

We've reached out to Cottage Health but have not heard back in terms of specific guidelines that are required for homemade masks, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a short segment that addressed the modification:

Healthcare Personnel HCP use of homemade masks:

In settings where facemasks are not available, HCP might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect HCP is unknown. Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.