Social distancing seniors celebrate Santa Barbara woman’s birthday

Santa Barbara- S County

Nancy Smith of Santa Barbara greets dozens of friends who helped celebrate her 95th birthday. (Photo: Melissa Fitch)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A group of seniors gathered Saturday afternoon to sing to their good friend, Nancy Smith, on her 95th birthday.

The COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing forced Smith and her family to cancel her planned birthday celebration.

Barbara Rack led the group of more than two dozen friends as they strolled, some using canes, making their way up Carriage Hill Drive outside the community of Hope Ranch.

Social distancing in place as friends sing "Happy Birthday" to Nancy Smith. (Photo: Melissa Fitch)

They gathered in front of Smith's home, using the mandated social distancing, and began singing "Happy Birthday." Smith laughed as she pushed her walker past her front gate to greet her singing friends.

"I really feel great," Smith said, with a huge smile. "Thank you for doing this! This is so nice, I really appreciate it."