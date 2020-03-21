Controlled burns send up plumes in Mission Canyon

Santa Barbara- S County

Residents in the Mission Canyon area of Santa Barbara took advantage of Saturday's burn day to get rid fire hazards. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Two sizable plumes in the hills above Santa Barbara greeted residents Saturday morning.

Luckily, the hills are green from recent rains and more is on the way.

The plumes rose and fell over the span of a few hours in the Mission Canyon area.

At one point, the county's helicopter made a couple of passes above, flying from plume to plume, assessing and making sure there weren't any problems.

County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli confirmed that Saturday is a burn day and folks living in the hills are making good use of it.