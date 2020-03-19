Direct Relief delivers critical medical supplies to Cottage, Public Health Departments

Santa Barbara- S County

Tubs of medical supplies at Direct Relief's warehouse were shipped Thursday to Cottage Hospital and local public health departments. (Photo: Beth Farnsworth)

GOLETA, Calif. - Local hospitals and clinics are receiving a large shipment of crucial medical supplies this week.

Direct Relief sent out a large shipment of much-needed supplies Thursday afternoon containing hundreds of items to help refill stock for Cottage Hospital and both Santa Barbara and Ventura County Public Health Departments.

Masks and gowns and other types of supplies that are growing scarce, nationwide, would arrive within a matter of hours as the number of COVID-19 cases rises coast to coast.

By Thursday night, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County rose to eight; in Ventura County the number of cases rose to 17.

"This is to support the ongoing needs for our county, where we live and where we've been for 72 years to ensure that our healthcare workers here in the county have what they need to do their jobs," said Andrew MacCalla, Vice President of Emergency Response at Direct Relief. "So, this will be N-95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, disinfecting wipes, isolation gowns and hand sanitizer."

MacCalla said another 1,000 shipments will go out Friday and over the weekend to hospitals in all 50 states. A shipment of similar size went out just days ago.

In recent weeks, Direct Relief was focused on areas with "cluster" cases, including Seattle, Boston and New York. However, MacCalla said the staff at Direct Relief now realizes the need is everywhere.