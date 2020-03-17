Santa Barbara to suspend street sweeping, will enforce timed parking restrictions

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara has suspended street sweeping and street sweeping-related parking enforcement in the city.

The decision was made to reduce the burden on families and those affected by the coronavirus and related school closures.

Street sweeping takes place on about 80 percent of Santa Barbara's streets.

The city plans to resume street sweeping in April.

Although parking enforcement related to street sweeping has been suspended, the police department is still actively enforcing timed and metered parking restrictions.