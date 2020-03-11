Santa Barbara City College transitions some classes to online courses

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Santa Barbara City College is reviewing its emergency plans in the wake of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the college announced plans to move some classes online.

Classes such as English, psychology and communications will be among the first to make the move this week.

Communications director Luz Reyes-Martin said, "Out of an abundance of caution we are looking at classes that are already approved by the state to be offered online and those we will begin to transition to be offered online for students."

Reaction from students is mixed.

Cena Khoda said he is an international students who does not want to go home. The theater arts major said, "I am not a fan on online classes because online classes mean you're home on the couch doing nothing instead of showing up, and being social, being in he class, being in front of the teacher, your classmates. It makes a difference it does."

David Pham disagrees.

The global studies major said,"I think the administration is taking the correct choice in here. I think it is better to be safe than sorry, and besides it is only to the end of April or so."

Additions to online courses must be approved the state Chancellor.

Students are being advised to check sbcc.edu for updates.