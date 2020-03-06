“Her Festival” celebrates International Women’s Day Sunday at Girsh Park

Santa Barbara- S County

Voice of Community, a student-led group at DPHS, is hosting Sunday's Her Festival. (Photo: DPHS)

GOLETA, Calif. - A first for Santa Barbara County is slated for this weekend, rain or shine.

The "Her Festival" is an outdoor event celebrating the countless extraordinary women and girls in our community from all backgrounds.

It is a unique way to celebrate International Women's Day.

Enjoy performances, local speakers, booths and food trucks.

Food trucks, booths, live bands will highlight Sunday's "Her Festival." (Photo: DPHS)

Voice of Community, a student-led organization at Dos Pueblos High School, is spearheading Sunday's event.

Powerful, local bands will perform throughout the afternoon.

"Her Festival" kicks off at noon Sunday at Girsh Park and goes until 4:00 p.m.

