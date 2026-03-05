Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters successfully extinguished RV fire at home outside of Paso Robles Wednesday night

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 1:19 pm
Published 1:30 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – County and city fire crews put out an RV fire at a home in the 5600 block of Whispering Oak Way northeast of Paso Robles Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported in connection with the unoccupied RV nor from first responders battling the flames shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews arrived around 7:38 p.m. to find the RV fully engulfed in flames and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby home and surrounding vegetation.

The fire was fully contained around 8:59 p.m. for the response that included firefighters from the County as well as Paso Robles Fire Department detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Firefighters with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department had a busy night. Crews battled a different fire just outside of Oceano that also had no injuries.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

