San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters put out trailer fire at campground just south of Oceano Wednesday night

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 1:01 pm
Published 1:18 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews extinguished a fifth-wheel trailer fire in the 1200 block of Silver Spur Place just outside of Oceano Wednesday evening.

No injuries were reported from the scene noted the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department to Your News Channel.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews were called to the campground just south of Oceano city limits around 6:43 p.m. and flames were fully contained around 7:55 p.m.

Campers were not inside of the vehicle at the time of the fire and an alert bystander called for emergency responders detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Damage was limited to the rear compartment and the damaged trailer was towed from the scene explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

