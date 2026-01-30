Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business Starts Free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Weekend Clinics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - Business students at Cal Poly are activating their free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) weekend clinics.

They will be running every Saturday between now and March 14th.

Qualified individuals can get free help on their taxes from business students at Cal Poly from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the Orfalea College of Business, as well as clinics at Allan Hancock College campuses in Lompoc and Santa Maria.

Individuals and families who made $67,000 or less in 2025 automatically qualify for the VITA program, which the IRS began 50 years ago.

Current business students at the clinics provide free help with completing both federal and state tax returns.

They’re trained to help people make sure they claim every eligible deductions and credits the IRS provides.

They also assist with filing your returns electronically, which ensures your refund will reach you faster.

Professors and students agree many struggle with how complex tax filing can be at times, and this service eases that burden for more community members each year.

For more information on Cal Poly’s VITA weekend clinics or to see if you qualify for their assistance, you can get started clicking this link to visit their website.

