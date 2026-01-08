Chris Stapleton to Perform in Special Concert at California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – This upcoming July, country musician Chris Stapleton will kick off the 80th annual California Mid-State Fair ahead of opening day to perform in a special Pre-Fair Concert in the city of Paso Robles.

The county star will bring his biggest hits and iconic voice to the Chumash Grandstand Arena on fair grounds on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 – just one day before the California Mid-State Fair begins. Stapleton will perform alongside supporting act Molly Tuttle at the first-ever Pre-Fair Concert.

“It is an honor and a privilege to host and present an artist of Chris Stapleton’s caliber,” said Colleen Bojorquez, CEO of the California Mid-State Fair. “Bringing world-class entertainment to our community is something in which we take great pride, and we remain committed to keeping ticket prices as affordable as possible so more fans can share in this incredible experience.”

Tickets will go on sale for the event on Friday, January 16, 2026 at 10:00am, online only. The fair says prices are set at $90, $110, $160, $210 and $260.

The fair also says anyone who does not have a ticket and would like to listen from the grounds can pay a $10 admission fee.

