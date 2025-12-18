Skip to Content
SLO Tribune’s Chloe Shrager Joins Your News Channel to Discuss Controversial County Race

today at 5:15 pm
Published 5:26 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A candidate for SLO County Clerk-Recorder has been charged with election fraud while also suing and running against incumbent Elaina Cano.

Gaea Powell is facing nine counts of election and voter fraud according to filings by the SLO County District Attorney.

Your News Channel had SLO Tribune Reporter Chloe Shrager to discuss the lawsuit and what she's learned while covering the controversial and impactful race.

Owen Pratt

