Paso Robles High School’s principal arrested for DUI Monday morning

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – Paso Robles High School's Principal Megan Fletcher was placed on administrative leave after she was arrested for driving under the influence after arriving for work Monday morning.

While she was arrested on campus, the school district noted in a statement to Your News Channel that at no point was there any danger to students or staff and school operations continued without interruption.

On Nov. 10, around 9:04 a.m., a school resource officer was contacted by staff with the Paso Robles Unified School District regarding Fletcher who was suspected of being under the influence stated a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department Tuesday.

The school resource officer responded to Paso Robles High School, made contact with the principal, and determined she had driven to the school while under the influence of alcohol detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

Fletcher was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and taken to the Paso Robles Police Department for processing before being released later the same day shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

The Paso Robles Police added it was confirmed that no one was injured and no traffic collisions were connected to the arrest.

According to the Paso Robles Unified School District, Fletcher has been placed on administrative leave and Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Mike Susnak will serve as the Acting Interim Principal for Paso Robles High.