San Luis Obispo County

Sheriff’s Office turns to the public finding missing 86-year-old James Quinn

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 11:37 am
Published 11:46 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – James Quinn, an 86-year-old San Luis Obispo resident, was last seen by his family Monday evening and Sheriff's deputies are turning to the public for help finding him.

On Oct. 13, around 6:30 p.m., Mr. Quinn left for his regular walk from the 200 block of Charles Drive in the San Luis Obispo Country Club area and never returned home shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a press release Tuesday.

Mr. Quinn is five foot, seven inches and 145 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a hood, a blue shirt and blue jeans with gray shoes added the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he can be found is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

