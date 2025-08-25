Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Dispatchers Require Callers to Share Location and Contact Data

KEYT
By
today at 6:00 pm
Published 6:08 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced that the state's 911 system is not automatically sharing phone numbers and locations for callers Monday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, callers are still getting through to dispatchers, but their phone numbers and locations are not and anyone calling for emergency assistance will have to tell dispatchers where they are calling from and a good phone number in case of a call back or dropped call.

There is no estimated time for the repairs to the system to be completed and the issue is impacting emergency dispatchers in Kern and Fresno counties added the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

If you are having any trouble reaching 911, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office's non-emergency dispatch line at 805-781-4550 option 3.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
911 service interruption
emergency dispatchers
KEYT
public safety
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content