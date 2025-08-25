San Luis Obispo County Dispatchers Require Callers to Share Location and Contact Data

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced that the state's 911 system is not automatically sharing phone numbers and locations for callers Monday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, callers are still getting through to dispatchers, but their phone numbers and locations are not and anyone calling for emergency assistance will have to tell dispatchers where they are calling from and a good phone number in case of a call back or dropped call.

There is no estimated time for the repairs to the system to be completed and the issue is impacting emergency dispatchers in Kern and Fresno counties added the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

If you are having any trouble reaching 911, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office's non-emergency dispatch line at 805-781-4550 option 3.