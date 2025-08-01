Arroyo Grande man arrested for attempted murder after chasing and threatening people with a knife in a parking lot off of El Camino Real Friday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A 35-year-old Arroyo Grande man was arrested for attempted murder after chasing someone while holding a knife in a parking lot in the 600 block of El Camino Real Friday.

On Aug. 1, around 6:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of El Camino Real after a caller reported that a man armed with a knife had threatened to kill him and his coworkers stated a press release Friday from the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Arriving officers found the man, later identified as a 35-year-old Arroyo Grande resident, lying on the ground in the parking lot with a head injury detailed the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene shared that the 35-year-old had been chasing a person around a vehicle while armed with a knife and threatening to kill the person before several bystanders intervened and subdued the man explained the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

According to Arroyo Grande Police, the 35-year-old suffered a head injury during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Once medically cleared, the man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder and criminal threats and he has since been released on his own recognizance shared the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

Arroyo Grande Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Jason Castillo at 805-473-5110 ext. 5127.