Zachary Bernal sentenced to seven years after hitting and killing 11-year-old on El Camino Real

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Zachary Tomas Bernal was sentenced to seven years in state prison after hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy in Atascadero while driving his truck under the influence of fentanyl in March of this year.

On March 21, 2025, Bernal pled guilty to all charged counts including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run resulting in death, and possession of fentanyl as well as the additional allegation that he fled the scene after committing the crime detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Bernal entered the pleas in open court without any agreement on his sentence and he faced a maximum sentence of nine years explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

On March 15, just after 3 p.m., Bernal drove his F-150 onto the sidewalk alongside El Camino Real while under the influence of fentanyl striking and killing 11-year-old Jose stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Jose was walking with his friend Orlando and told him "mira" or "look out" in Spanish before the collision allowing Orlando to move to safety.

Jose was unresponsive at the scene and, despite life-saving attempts by first responders, died from his injuries.

Bernal fled the scene after hitting Jose and was apprehended four and a half hours later by the Atascadero Police Department noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Fentanyl was found in Bernal's abandoned vehicle and near him when he was arrested and a Drug Recognition Evaluation conducted on Bernal indicated he was under the influence of controlled subtance(s) detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

A forensic blood test taken eight hours after the collision revealed a high level of fentanyl and lower levels of methamphetamine in his blood and it is believed that Bernal used fentanyl before the incident and again used fentanyl and methamphetamine after the fatal collision noted the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Bernal addressed the court and took full responsibility and expressed remorse for his actions.

"Our hearts are with Jose’s family, friends, and rest of the effected community. This is a terrible, yet completely avoidable tragedy," said Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth who prosecuted the case. "As this incident so heartbreakingly illustrates, driving while impaired puts every life on the roadway in peril. We are mindful that the law provides a sentence that seems wholly inadequate for Bernal’s conduct that resulted in the loss of a precious child but are hopeful that completion of the criminal case will provide family and friends with the space necessary to begin the long process of healing."