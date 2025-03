ATASCADERO, Calif. – Officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on El Camino Real Friday.

According to the City of Atascadero, El Camino Real is closed between El Bordo Avenue and The Knolls at Avenida Maria and the public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is an evolving law enforcement response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.