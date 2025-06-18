Former Nipomo football coach Stephen Field hired as new head coach at Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Arroyo Grande High School has named Stephen Field as its new head football coach.

The announcement marks a homecoming for Field, who not only graduated from Arroyo Grande in 2005, but where he also served as athletic director for five years.

Field left Arroyo Grande in 2022 to become the head football coach and physical education teacher at Nipomo High School.

In three seasons with the Titans, Field earned an overall record of 10-22-1.

After going winless during his first season in 2022, Field turned the program around, culminating in an Ocean League championship during the past season in 2024.

Field succeeds Mike Hartman, who served as head coach at Arroyo Grande for nine seasons.

After taking over the Eagles in 2016, Hartman compiled an overall record of 63-35, which included four league championships.

Over the past two seasons, Hartman led Arroyo Grande to a record of 18-5 and claimed Mountain League titles both years.

During his playing career at Arroyo Grande, Field was one of the top high school football players and track and field athletes in the state.

After graduating, Field continued his success on the gridiron as an offensive lineman at Cal Poly, where he was named All-American in 2007 and 2008.

During his time with the Mustangs, Field was an instrumental part of the team, which at the time, was a perennial Top-20 ranked program in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

After Cal Poly, Field returned to his alma mater, serving as both a teacher, coach, and later, athletic director.

Now, he returns once again to lead the football program as its new head coach and also teach physical education.