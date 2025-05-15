Teams responded to small vegetation fire in Santa Maria Riverbed for third day in a row

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a quarter-acre vegetation fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed Thursday morning.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was halted around 10:24 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters from San Luis Obispo County Fire, the Santa Maria City Fire Department, and Los Padres National Forest responded to the fire that was limited to grasses east of Highway 101 shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Vegetation fires have also sparked in the Santa Maria Riverbed on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.