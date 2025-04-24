Allie Brown granted early parole after 12 years in prison in connection with the murder of her child

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – On Tuesday, the Parole Board of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation affirmed a prior decision to grant early parole to Allie Brown, formerly known as Herbert David Brown III of Paso Robles.

Brown was previously convicted for the killing of her daughter, 22-month-old Lily Brown, in 2013 and was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"It is shameful for the Parole Board to grant Herbert David Brown III early release from prison," argued San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow in a press release about the Parole Board's affirmation of its earlier decision Thursday. "Mr. Brown was convicted of murdering his own 22-month young daughter Lily due to abuse he inflicted upon her while he was using and under the influence of methamphetamine. Brown, who now identifies as a woman and goes by the name 'Allie Brown', was sentenced to serve 15-years-to-life and should have served every day of the 15 years before being considered for possible parole. I ask the Board of Parole Hearings: 'Where is the justice for Baby Lily?'"

Lilly Brown was pronounced dead at Stanford Medical Center on February 19, 2023, after her mother made the decision to take her off of life support explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office stated the Lily had suffered multiple injuries including a fractured skull and doctor's provided a diagnosis at the time that she had injuries consistent with being violently shaken and being slammed against something hard with great force.

Brown entered a plea of no contest in 2015 to a charge of second-degree murder.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Brown was initially granted parole on Oct. 30, 2024, over the objection of the District Attorney's Office and other surviving members of Lily's family, including her mother.

In March of this year, Governor Newsom referred the parole decision back to the Parole Board for review and Tuesday's decision was to affirm the October decision to grant early parole detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Brown's release date has not yet been determined added the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office noted that the passage of Proposition 57: The Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act of 2016 allowed the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to award offenders additional credit opportunities towards shortening their sentences.

Earlier this month, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shared that recidivism rates -the rate that previously incarcerated people are arrested, convicted and return to incarceration- in the state is at the lowest level since recording began in 2012, and specifically cited the passage of Proposition 57 and other rehabilitative programs for the change.