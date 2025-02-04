Driver of a 2005 Ford Escape dies after solo-vehicle collision on Creston Road Monday afternoon

CRESTON, Calif. – An unidentified driver of a 2005 Food Escape died after a single-vehicle crash off Creston Road, south of Camp 8 Road Monday.

On Feb. 3, around 4:24 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) received a call of a single-vehicle crash on Creston Road, south of Camp 8 Road stated a press release Tuesday from the CHP.

According to the CHP, it was determined that a 2005 Ford Escape was heading northbound on Creston Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the eastern edge of the roadway.

Due to the high speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with an oil pipe fence just off the eastern edge of the roadway explained the CHP.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames after the collision added the CHP.

The driver was not able to exit the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene stated the CHP.

The CHP shared that the identity of the driver is pending an evaluation by the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office and it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Templeton Office added the CHP.