Fire teams on the scene of vegetation fire on Soda Lake Road in eastern SLO County Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a 20 to 25-acre vegetation fire in the 13000 block of Soda Lake Road northwest of Soda Lake.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is approximately 20 to 25 acres and currently threatening two nearby structures with ten percent containment.

Another vegetation fire sparked nearby at the intersection of Greybriar Trail and Gulf Road and burned about 0.75 acres before it was contained around 1:39 p.m. shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The cause of both fires is currently under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.