Planned burns scheduled east of Santa Margarita

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and San Luis Obispo County Fire Department issued the press release below alerting the public about planned burns scheduled Thursday, Nov. 21, for private lands near the intersection of Pilitas Road and Parkhill Road east of Santa Margarita.

In cooperation with private landowners, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council, and California Polytechnic State University, CAL FIRE / San Luis Obispo County Fire Department will conduct a prescribed burn as part of its Vegetation Management Program.

This burn is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, November 21st, beginning at approximately

10:00 A.M. Please note that this date is dependent on favorable weather conditions.

The planned burn will cover approximately 220 acres of hazardous vegetation located on

private lands approximately 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita, near the intersection of Las

Pilitas Rd. and Parkhill Rd.

This prescribed burning operation is a strategic effort to reduce the risk of catastrophic

wildfires in the region by safely reducing accumulations of hazardous vegetation. Additionally, the burn is intended to promote ecological resilience and diversity on the landscape, supporting a healthier and more balanced environment.

CAL FIRE will monitor weather conditions closely leading up to the scheduled date to ensure safe burning conditions. The safety of nearby residents and communities remains our top priority, and every precaution will be taken to ensure that the burn is conducted under controlled conditions.