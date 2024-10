PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Fire crews responded to an eighth-of-an-acre fire near the 2000 block of Barley Grain Road south of Paso Robles Tuesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, fire crews remained on the scene for an hour after the fire was fully contained around 5:25 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.