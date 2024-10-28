Flatbed hauling hay bales caught fire Saturday in Atascadero; No injuries reported

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A pickup truck hauling a flatbed with 48 bales of hay caught fire Saturday afternoon in Atascadero.

On Oct. 26, around 2:54 p.m., first responders were dispatched for a reported vehicle fire in the 6000 block of Morro Road stated Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services in a press release Monday.

Arriving firefighters discovered a passenger pickup truck towing a flatbed with multiple bales of hay on fire and they took aggressive action to contain the fire to the flatbed and saved the truck detailed Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

No injuries were reported from the scene and, while the fire briefly spread to nearby vegetation, firefighters were able to stop the spread explained Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Atascadero Fire, the City of Atascadero's backhoe was used to completely extinguish the fire and overhaul of the scene lasted about an hour.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined shared Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.