Cal Poly acquires new San Luis Obispo neighborhood housing for staff

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- More housing is now available for staff and faculty of Cal Poly.

120 new housing units are available for faculty and staff at newly constructed Harvest Lofts.

Cal Poly Partners say housing in San Luis Obispo is very challenging to secure.

The school says they need up to 1,000 housing units to support the demand for their growing team of faculty and staff.

Housing managers say these new rental units will help staff during their first year in SLO, especially when coming from outside the area. This way Cal Poly teachers and workers can just focus on serving students and the community.

Cal Poly says they will look into building more housing on and off campus as the school grows in the next 15 years.