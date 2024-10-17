Fire crews responding to 90-acre vegetation fire near Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Road

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 90-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of Highway 166 and Bull Canyon Road east of Santa Maria Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is zero percent contained, but no structures are currently threatened.

Dave Alley/KEYT News

Both land and air assets are part of the response shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.