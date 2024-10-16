Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responding to one-acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County Wednesday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 4:51 pm
Published 4:55 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a one-acre vegetation fire near the 3000 block of Yosemite Place in eastern San Luis Obispo County, northeast of Creston.

As of 5:02 p.m., forward progress of the flames has been stopped shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire had a slow rate of spread and the cause is currently under investigation.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content