Fire crews responding to one-acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a one-acre vegetation fire near the 3000 block of Yosemite Place in eastern San Luis Obispo County, northeast of Creston.

As of 5:02 p.m., forward progress of the flames has been stopped shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire had a slow rate of spread and the cause is currently under investigation.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.