Fire teams battling six-acre vegetation fire near San Juan Canyon Road and Hay Canyon Road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire teams are battling a six-acre vegetation fire near the intersection of San Juan Creek Road and Hay Canyon Road in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is currently holding at six acres, but two additional type 3 engines have been requested to join the response.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.